James Gunn reveals Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has already broken a world record

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has already broken a world record, James Gunn has revealed.

The film, which is currently in production, isn't scheduled for release until 2023.

"Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for 'the most makeup appliances created for a single production' (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!" the director tweeted.

Zoe Saldaña has shared multiple behind the scenes posts to Instagram of her in full Gamora makeup, including one post she had to delete at the request of Marvel.

Not much is known about Guardians of the Galaxy 3 just yet, though we do know that at least some of the Guardians will be appearing in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, and that the movie is the last time we'll see this line-up of characters together.

Will Poulter has also been cast as Adam Warlock, though the role he has to play in the story remains to be seen. Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji is onboard as a mystery character, too, though Marvel fans may have already guessed who he's playing.

Before Guardians of the Galaxy 3, though, there's the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which, according to Gunn, will introduce "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time."

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrives May 5, 2023. Next up in Marvel Phase 4 is Doctor Strange 2, while Moon Knight continues weekly on Disney Plus.

