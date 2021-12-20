GTA Trilogy holiday offer gives PC buyers GTA 5 or another game for free

If you buy the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition on PC, Rockstar Games has an extra holiday gift for you.
The Rockstar Store - which is the only place you can pick up GTA Trilogy on PC, since it isn't on Steam or Epic Games Store - has a new holiday sale bonus offer. On top of the remastered trilogy being available for 20% off, you can also pick out another free game from a list of Rockstar favorites or choose a healthy infusion of virtual currency.
Rockstar says everyone who purchases GTA Trilogy by January 5 at 8:59 pm PST / 11:59 pm ET / January 6 at 4:59 am is eligible, so you ought to be able to claim your bonus offer even if you already own the game. Even though GTA Trilogy had a pretty rough launch, it looks like Rockstar plans to stick by the game with promotions as well as substantial updates.
Here's the list of freebies you can pick from if you meet the requirements.
- GTA 5: Premium Edition
- L.A. Noire
- GTA 4: Complete Edition
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- Max Payne 3
- GTA Online - Great White Shark cash card (redeemable for $GTA 1.25 million)
- Red Dead Online - 55 gold bars
You still get a copy of the original PC versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas too - that's a separate offer which won't expire until the end of June 2022.
