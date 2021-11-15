GTA Trilogy adds a big head mode that is unlocked via the Konami Code

The GTA Trilogy has a big head mode that comes via a new cheat code.

Just last week, when the GTA Trilogy launched across consoles and PC alike, one user discovered a brand new cheat code. Over on YouTube, a user uploaded a brief video revealing that if a player inputs the famed 'Konami Code' into any of the three remastered games, the big head mode cheat immediately activates, turning everyone's head proportions up to 11.

In the short video, we can see GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas running with the big head mode cheat enabled. While the big head mode cheat affects every character seen in GTA 3 and Vice City, it strangely only activates on protagonist CJ and NPCs in San Andreas, leaving CJs friends entirely unaffected for some unknown reason.

While the original trilogy of GTA games featured cheats in abundance, the big head mode cheat wasn't one of them. Despite previously saying that they would be forced to cut past cheats in the new remastered trilogy due to technical issues, it appears as though Rockstar has managed to sneak in at least one new cheat into the remastered package. Let's hope there are more hidden cheats left to be discovered throughout the three games.

The GTA Remastered Trilogy launched last week digitally across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch systems, but it'll be a while before the physical versions of the trilogy are out in the wild. The remastered bundle launches physically next month on December 6, so there's a short wait if you want to secure a physical copy of Rockstar's remastered collection.

