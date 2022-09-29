GTA player takes peyote, hallucinates their own version of GTA 6

A Grand Theft Auto fan and recreational drug user is taking a bunch of peyote and hallucinating their own version of GTA 6. This is in no way related to the recent GTA 6 leaks or the subsequent not guilty plea from the recently arrested teen. This is just some good, not-so-clean fun from a very, um, dedicated GTA fan.

Reddit user ChurchofGTA has been keeping members of r/GTA6 (opens in new tab) abreast of their endeavors for months now, starting with a lengthy post titled 'A vision of GTA 6' (opens in new tab) earlier in the year. The post begins with the author claiming they "took Rockstar's advice and took peyote for every day for seven days (starting on Sunday), and a portal opened up where I was able to access Gaia’s collective consciousness and view a version of GTA 6." It continues with a lengthy description of what they allegedly saw, which is "the first 22 missions before the gateway closed."

Peyote is a small cactus that contains a chemical called mescaline, which causes hallucinations. It is traditionally used in Native American religious ceremonies but is illegal to possess otherwise. GamesRadar can find no such evidence of Rockstar ever advising players to take peyote, let alone do it for an entire week straight. We can also not advise this. Peyote is, however, something you can take in-game - here are the GTA 5 peyote plant locations if you're curious.

A few months after their original post, ChurchofGTA wrote another post detailing their hallucinations around missions 22-33 (opens in new tab), and just yesterday, they returned to the GTA6 subreddit (opens in new tab) again to outline more missions they allegedly saw during yet another peyote trip.

While we cannot guarantee the veracity of any "leaks" obtained through a gateway to Gai's collective consciousness, you can't deny that the person writing this has a talent for writing narrative. There are some seriously interesting story beats here - I'm especially fond of a mission that takes place at a chicken shop called the Cluckin' Bell, where you're tasked with taking out four delivery truck drivers, two of which are "in the locked bathroom taking post-Cluckin' Bell shits."

According to the poster's hallucinations, GTA 6 has 88 missions, of which they have thus far only seen half. Remember, this is all based on hallucinations, not leaks, rumors, or official announcements. Naturally, the comments on their lengthy posts are a mix of concern and incredulity. We hope that they practice safe peyote use and don't hedge any bets on what the GTA 6 missions will entail.

The GTA 6 leak is bad for everyone, but at least developers are starting to celebrate the inherent broken-ness of games.