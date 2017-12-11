GTA Online: The Doomsday Heist is everything you love about GTA wrapped up in a ludicrous package

GTA Online is getting one of its biggest updates ever on December 12 thanks to The Doomsday Heist. Much like other heist scenarios, it'll be a complex series of missions all culminating in one explosive and all-important goal. Only in this case, instead of money or fame, you're fighting to stave off the apocalypse. You can find out more about Rockstar's huge online update via GamesRadar+'s Dan Dawkins and Jarvis Jarvis (the creators of @GTAVoclock, the popular GTA YouTube series) below. GTAVoclock will return for two special episode to mark the launch of the Doomsday Heist – the first of which you can view right now:

The Doomsday Heist centers on an eclectic billionaire named Avon who believes that the end of the world is nigh. And who would commit such an atrocity? According to Avon, it's definitely the Russians. Or North Korea. Maybe China. Iran? Look, the who isn't important here - what's important is this is an update that tells a story ripped straight out of an '80s action flick, and looks to be full of the wild and over-the-top humor GTA is known for.

As if helping a wild-eyed moneymonger (who is definitely not modeled after Elon Musk) with a smooth-talking AI wasn't enough, you've got ballistic missile launchers, bomber jets, nuclear submarines, personal jetpacks, and cars modeled after Back to the Future's DeLorean that can both fly and turn into mini-subs for underwater adventures. It looks absolutely bananas, and I mean that in the very best way.

GTA Online was initially (fairly) grounded, but has evolved into something altogether more wild with recent additions like the stunt courses, Batman-style tumbler vehicle (that's definitely nothing to do with Batman) and the definitely-not-Tron-inspired light cycles. The Doomsday Heist feels like a celebration of the game at its most explosive, absurd and fun, that should convince many to log back in to avert Armageddon. So go buy up a stockpile of canned foods and weapons, because Doomsday comes December 12.

