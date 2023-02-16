How to break into GTA Online Stash Houses and steal supplies

Breaking into GTA Online Stash Houses allows you to steal the contents of the safe, but you'll need to eliminate the dealers inside and then escape from the area to find out what reward you'll get. This could be a nice GTA$30,000 cash bonus, or some extra supplies for one of your businesses in GTA Online, though which outcome you get is decided at random – unless you have no active businesses to receive supplies, that is. These raids have arrived at the same time as the GTA Online G's Caches, giving you twice the opportunities to make bank at the expense of your criminal rivals. If you're ready to start kicking down doors, then here's how to find Stash Houses in GTA Online and open the safes inside.

Where are Stash Houses in GTA Online

GTA Online Stash Houses can appear in one of 25 potential locations around Los Santos or Blaine County, and you can find the current position by highlighting the name on your points of interest list or by spotting the purple house icon with a target on it, such as this one:

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Head to the marked location, and you'll find a purple mission marker on the ground outside the entrance to the Stash House – there's a prompt to follow to kick the door down and break in, but you won't be able to do this if you have a wanted level so lose the cops first if you're being pursued.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once inside the GTA Online Stash House, you'll need to head down the stairs and take out a number of armed dealers inside. Use the wall alongside the steps as cover and try to eliminate them one at a time, as if you rush straight into the basement then you'll get caught in a crossfire and will be quickly wasted.

How to open the GTA Online Stash House safe

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

After eliminating all of the dealers, you'll be prompted to search the GTA Online Stash House for the combination to the safe, so you can steal the contents inside. This is a physical item you need to locate somewhere within the room, which is usually on top of a desk or pinned to a wall, though it will be a fairly obvious string of six digits once you spot it.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You'll need to memorise or write down the Stash House safe combination to enter it manually, though the digits are often similar to make it easier to remember. Interact with the safe, turn the dial to enter the first two digits, then make sure you press right to select the next field as if you press the confirm button you'll get an immediate ERROR! message and have to start again. With all six numbers entered correctly you can confirm, open the door and grab the contents, then make for the exit. You're likely to run into reinforcements outside, so get out of the area sharpish to escape and find out if you've stolen cash or supplies for one of your businesses.

GTA Online Stash Houses can be raided once each real time day, so after completing a score you'll need to leave it until the next daily reset at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am GMT before you can select another drug den to break into.