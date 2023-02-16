How to find GTA Online G's Caches for cash, ammo, and snacks

GTA Online G's Caches have been hidden around Los Santos and Blaine County by Lamar's old friend Gerard, and they contain a handy mix of cash, ammo, and snacks. They're a new daily drop that has been added alongside the GTA Online Stash Houses, to give you a regular double dose of drug-fuelled activities. Thankfully, unlike certain collectibles in GTA Online, the general location of these hidden supplies is always marked on the map, which saves you having to look them up elsewhere first. However, there's still some searching to be done when you get to the designated area, so here's how to find G's Caches in GTA Online and claim those money and munchies rewards.

Where are G's Caches in GTA Online

GTA Online G's Caches will spawn in one of 15 possible locations, which you can find by scrolling through the points of interest on your map or looking for the purple crate icon with a question mark on it as shown below:

G's Caches will appear in different places for individual players, and can even move location if you change sessions without collecting it. When you arrive in the area, the marker will be replaced by a gray circle on the map, indicating the nearby region you need to search to find your reward.

Keep walking around and searching that area, making sure you go right to the edges if necessary so that you don't overlook anywhere. Listen out for a beeping sound, which will indicate that you're getting closer to one of G's Caches in GTA Online, though that isn't always helpful in noisy locations so you can also look for a wooden crate with a couple of red straps around it.

Once you've found it, follow the prompt to collect G's Cache and receive your reward of cash, ammo, and snacks. GTA Online G's Caches can be collected once per day (real time), so you'll need to wait for the daily reset at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am GMT before another one will appear on your map.

