How to get the GTA Online free car

The GTA Online free car was recently announced by Rockstar, as a reward for the community absolutely smashing the Heists Challenge in 2022, and you'll be able to pick up the Declasse Tahoma Coupe at no cost for a limited time from December 16. After the previous year's Heists Challenge was successfully completed, the bar was raised significantly this time around with an ambitious GTA$2 Trillion target set – but the GTA Online community destroyed that by bringing home over GTA$4 Trillion during the 2022 event! When this ride didn't appear alongside the first GTA Online new cars launched with the Los Santos Drug Wars update players started asking questions, so we've got the lowdown on how to get the free car in GTA Online.

How to get the free car in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online free car is a Declasse Tahoma Coupe, and you shouldn't stress if you've not been able to find it yet as the release has been slightly delayed. The Declasse Tahoma Coupe will be available for free from Friday December 16 through Sunday December 18, before it becomes widely available for purchase, and you can find it listed on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos dealership website through your in-game phone or computer.

This means if you want to get the free car in GTA Online you'll need to act fast when those dates roll around, as if you miss the three day window in which the Declasse Tahoma Coupe is being given away you'll need to spend your own GTA$ to get it. We don't know how much this 2-door lowrider muscle car is ultimately going to cost, but obviously it will be a lot more than the zero dollars during the reward availability period, so if necessary set yourself a reminder to make sure you log in during that time and add this fresh ride to your garage.