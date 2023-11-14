GTA 6 gets a hastily deleted tease from GTA 5's Franklin: "If I told y'all I might get in trouble"

Shawn Fonteno, the actor who played Franklin in GTA 5, has seemingly teased - and then very quickly deleted - a cryptic GTA 6 tease.

Rockstar Games recently revealed we're officially due for a GTA 6 trailer next month, which will finally give the long, long-awaited sequel a proper introduction. However, ahead of that, Fonteno took to Twitter (now X) to share, "If I told y'all I'd get in trouble." No one knows exactly what the tease is supposed to mean, but Fonteno deleted it shortly thereafter.

And it’s gone lol pic.twitter.com/YlLq4YLYmUNovember 14, 2023 See more

The three most plausible scenarios here seem to be: Fonteno is reprising his role as Franklin in GTA 6 or taking on a whole new role and let the details slip ahead of schedule; he's seen the trailer and revealed something he wasn't supposed to; or both. It's also possible that the whole thing is planned and Fonteno is just hyping up the trailer, but who knows?

Ned Luke, the actor who played Michael De Santa in GTA 5, responded to Fonteno's tweet before it was deleted, joking, "Man go play Modern Warfare." Whatever the case, it definitely appears Fonteno slipped up, or pretended to slip up, and had to quickly cover his tracks.

Luke and Fonteno appeared together in a recent interview with Partychat, and Fonteno trolled the GTA community by saying "Franklin Clinton is going to be not in GTA 6," adding "I am not in GTA 6," before doubling back and clarifying, "It's still a mystery. I'm just fuckin' with y'all."

"If you wanna know whether or not anybody from GTA 5 is gonna be in GTA 6, first you have to solve the Mount Chiliad mystery," Luke responded, referring to an infamous area of the map holding secrets from supposed Bigfoot sightings to enduring Roswell-inspired conspiracy theories. "There you'll find the answer."

With how much he's talking about GTA 6, we should know more about his involvement, or lack thereof, when the game's first trailer drops sometime in December.

Until then, no pressure with GTA 6 Rockstar, but GTA 4 and GTA 5 had two of the best reveal trailers of all time.