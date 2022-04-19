GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have apparently removed transphobic content

By published

Certain character models and corresponding voice lines have been removed

The three playable characters having an exchange in GTA 5
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA5 appears to have removed transphobic content from the PS5 and Xbox Series X re-release of the 2013 game.

As first noticed by GTA Net admin Kirsty Cloud, the new-gen versions of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have removed transphobic content from the single-player game and its online counterpart. This is apparently following a plea from LGBTQ+ worker organization OutMakingGames to removed said content last year.

See more

As for the content itself, it seems the new-gen versions of GTA 5 no longer have trans sex workers and drag queens within the game. While Cloud notes that you can still view the character models in the game's Director Mode, they're no longer present in the base game of GTA 5 itself, and this alludes to transphobic voice lines from GTA 5's protagonists towards them also quietly exiting the game.

See more

This has gone down well with OutMakingGames, at least. As you can see above, the organization has thanked developer Rockstar for removing the characters models from the new-gen re-release of GTA 5. It turns out the original plea from OutMakingGames came after a Kotaku article criticizing the feature, positing that the character models and voice lines could very easily be removed from the "Enhanced and Expanded" version of GTA 5.

GTA 5 cheats | GTA 5 money cheats | Best GTA 5 PC mods | GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations | GTA 5 Stunt Jump locations | GTA 5 Under the Bridge locations | GTA 5 Letter Scrap locations | GTA 5 Spaceship Parts locations | GTA 5 Stock Market and Lester's Assassination Missions | GTA 5 Monkey Mosaics locations | GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge guide | GTA 5 100% completion guide | Transfer GTA 5 Story Mode progress to PS5 and Xbox Series X | GTA 6 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.