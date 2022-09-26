How to get Grounded Berry Leather

Grounded Berry Leather is an important material to obtain, as it's used for crafting a significant number of higher tier tools and gear items. From the name it won't come as a surprise that Berries are the basic starting point for collecting it, though there are several further steps you need to go through to get your hands on the Berry Leather itself. It's worth taking the time to add this material to your pool of resources, as Grounded weapons such as the Black Ant Sword and Grounded armor including the Firefly Headlamp and Spider Hood all need it for their construction. If you're ready to learn more, then this is where to find Berries and how to use them to craft Berry Leather in Grounded.

How to get Grounded Berry Chunks

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Grounded Berry Chunks are harvested from Berries, which are mainly found in the Hedge area to the southeast corner of the back yard. They are a deep purple color, and grow at various levels around the Hedge itself – those at low level can be hit with a tool to knock them down, while higher Berries can be shot with a bow and arrow to dislodge them. Once the Berries drop, hit them a few times with your axe and you'll receive three or four Berry Chunks for your efforts. The Hedge area is heavily patrolled by Grounded Spiders and other bugs, so be on the lookout for movement and ready to fight or flee as necessary.