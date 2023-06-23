Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more canceled at Paramount Plus

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game, and Queen of the Universe have all been canceled at Paramount Plus and will be removed from the streaming platform.

"The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, and The Game have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service," a Paramount+ spokesperson said. "We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is a prequel series to Grease, taking place four years before Danny met Sandy. Star Trek: Prodigy is an animated series that follows a group of young aliens who find an abandoned starship – it also aired on Nickelodeon. The Game, a revival series based on The CW/BET series of the same name about pro football players and their partners, ran for two seasons prior to cancellation. Queen of the Universe is a drag queen singing competition that also ran for two seasons.

Deadline reports that the studios are planning to shop them to rival broadcasters and streamers.

Paramount Plus also recently removed the shows Coyote, No Activity, Guilty Party, The Harper House, The Real World, and The Twilight Zone. The streamer is in the process of merging with Showtime, which is set to happen later this month.

