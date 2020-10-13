Grab an Instant Pot for 20% off on Amazon - it cooks, you game

You can't deny the usefulness of an Instant Pot, and with this Amazon deal you'll get it for $20 less.

There are a ton of Amazon Prime Day deals for gamers, but no other deals will cook your meal while you drop into Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone or partake in a Destiny 2 raid. That's why we're sharing this deal with you - Instant Pots can be pricey, but at 20% off your dinner-making plans will be getting a lot easier in the near future.

Instant Pot Duo 6-quart | $99.95 $79 at Amazon

The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo is a 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker that combines seven appliances into one - which saves a ton of counter space. Yup, there's a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer in there. Whether it's chicken, ribs, or a tofu lasagna, the Instant Pot will be your best friend, trust me - as I'm writing this, I'm making rice in mine.

Seriously, you can set this bad boy up and sit down for a lengthy game sesh, just to turn around and have some grub when you're done. Instant Pots are so popular because they're so dang convenient, so you may want to snatch this up fast.

This may be the most bizarre deal we've offered here for Amazon Prime Day, but trust us, you're gonna want to snag that Instant Pot. Who doesn't want to make one-pot lasagna?! You can see more traditional offers in the Amazon Prime Day laptop deals. You can also get some gaming-related bargains with the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

