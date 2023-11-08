New Ghostbusters 4 trailer sees returning cast members and confirms title

A new teaser trailer for the next Ghostbusters movie has been released, and it looks cool as ice.

Now titled Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the short teaser sees New York City covered in ice. "For the first time in US history, people froze to death in the middle of July," says the voiceover, as we find out something called the Death Chill has taken over. But don't worry, we know who we're gonna call...

The movie, directed by Gil Kenan from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jason Reitman continues the story started in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. As a result, it also sees most of its cast return including Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace as Egon Spengler's grandchildren Trever and Phoebe. Carrie Coon is back as their mom Callie too, as is Paul Rudd as her love interest Gary Grooberson.

Even more excitingly, the original Ghostbusters cast is back once again this time around, including Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, Dan Aykroyd as Raymond Stantz, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. That's not all, either, with some newcomers joining the cast too. Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Emily Alyn Lind, and James Acaster will all star.

The film had been shrouded in a lot of secrecy until the release of the teaser, with even its title being withheld. Star Hudson did give some more insight earlier in 2023, however, in an interview with The Film Collective. "It’s great to be back with Danny and Bill and Annie Potts and the new cast. It’s been forty years, it just feels like family."

Ghostbusters 4 will hit theaters on March 29, 2024. For more upcoming movies, check out our breakdown of the 2023 movie release dates still to come.