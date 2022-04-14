Ghost of Tsushima just got its final patch

Ghost of Tsushima has received its final major patch.

Earlier this week, Sucker Punch posted new details on patch 2.18 for Ghost of Tsushima on the PlayStation website. "While we aren’t actively working on any additional patches at the moment, we will continue to monitor feedback on the community-run Gotlegends subreddit and messages sent to @SuckerPunchProd on Twitter for any high priority bugs or issues that emerge," a line at the bottom of the blog post reads.

In other words, it sure looks like this will be the final patch to hit Ghost of Tsushima and its Legends multiplayer mode. Ever since it launched in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima has received a bounty of updates across both PS4 and PS5 platforms, with the vast majority chiefly tackling bug fixes and other technical issues found throughout the sprawling game. Some updates have added new features though, like crossover armor with Horizon Forbidden West and other Sony games.

As for what developer Sucker Punch could have moved onto, it's not hard to imagine a Ghost of Tsushima follow-up is in the works. The first game has been a massive success story for Sucker Punch and Sony, sailing past eight million units sold as of earlier this January. A few job listings at Sucker Punch have also hinted at a sequel in the works, mentioning a combat designer who's played the first game and a writer who could weave stories in feudal Japan.

