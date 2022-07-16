Ghost of Tsushima celebrates its second anniversary and 10 million sales

Sucker Punch is celebrating the anniversary of Ghost of Tsushima by revealing a host of tasty stats and tidbits about the game, including confirmation that in the two years since it launched, it has sold almost 10 million copies.

"This weekend marks two years since the release of #GhostOfTsushima!" Sucker Punch tweeted. "We are blown away by all of the support since then and so grateful for all of you! Thank you to everyone who has played and shared this journey with us! Here are just some of the amazing stats since launch."

As for what those stats tell us? Well, alongside a handful of pretty screenshots taken from the game, Sucker Punch revealed that collectively, we've taken a staggering 78 million photos - that's an average of 3.2 million photos a month - and visited almost 95 million Onsen.

When it comes to fighting and wildlife the figures are even more impressive. Together, we've played 91.4 million Legends mode missions, had 998.5 million standoffs, and battled in 540.8 million duels.

The stats also reveal that we've petted over 75 million foxes - yay! - and collectively traveled 6437.4 years on horseback. I hurt just thinking of that saddle sore…

In case you wondered, whilst a sequel has yet to be formally confirmed, there have been some hints (opens in new tab) that Ghost of Tsushima 2 may already be in development.

In a recent update posted by the studio, the studio outlined what games were not getting a sequel, and Ghost of Tsushima 2 was very clearly absent from that list.

That said, the news isn't so good for fans of Sucker Punch's other franchises like Sly Cooper and Infamous (opens in new tab), as in that same blog post the studio did confirm that it had "no plans" for new games in those series as it continues to focus on its current project, which may or may not be a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima.

"We know many people still play these games even today, so we'll be performing maintenance on Infamous 2 UGC servers soon to move them to a new home that will keep them up and running a bit longer," Sucker Punch said in the blog update a few weeks back.

"We will eventually need to sunset these, but want to keep them running for as long as possible for players who are still active."