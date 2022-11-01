Get this retro Xbox One controller at its lowest ever price

Rumour has it that if you ask any long-term Xbox fan what their favorite gamepad is, a chorus of nostalgia-filled gamers will suddenly appear to tell you that nothing can ever beat the original Xbox controller. That same spontaneously nostalgic group will be thrilled to learn, then, that the Hyperkin Duke is now on sale at its lowest-ever Amazon price.

The Hyperkin Duke is, in our eyes, one of the best Xbox One controllers on the market. It has a design that would make any retro-gaming fan's heart flutter since it looks almost exactly like the design of the original Xbox controller. Despite its listed price being up at $89.99, it's currently on offer for only $59.99 (opens in new tab), packing a saving of $30 on a very unique gamepad. The Hyperkin Duke's average price on Amazon sits at $83, showing you how uncommon it is to see a drop in price. This is a great deal in our eyes because even from that average price, you're still saving upward of $20 on a new controller.

We're unsure of how long this deal will last, but with Black Friday gaming deals approaching thick and fast, we wouldn't expect it to last too long. The Hyperkin Duke can only be used in wired mode but does feature a few welcome improvements from the original Xbox controller it's paying homage to. For example, The Duke has fully supported vibration feedback as well as precision analog triggers and bumpers. When you consider that some of the best PC controllers will set you back more than $100, this is a great way to get a nostalgia-filled piece of gaming hardware at a solid price point.

(opens in new tab) Hyperkin Duke | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - The Hyperkin Duke is one of our favorite Xbox controllers, and it doesn't come down in price very often. Before now, the lowest we've seen it drop to is $65, so this is a historically low price for the nostalgia-fuelled gamepad.



