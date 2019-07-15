Get the Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard for $60 thanks to Amazon Prime Day

The Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard is perfect if you need something that feels fantastic under your fingertips, whether you're sprinting for your life in Apex Legends or typing out another fan email to Brie Larson. Even better, it's $40 off the usual price at just $60 thanks to Amazon Prime Day. That's a massive saving of 40%, and did we mention it has really, really pretty lighting? It's just one of the hot Amazon Prime Day game deals we're tracking during the retail extravaganza.

Razer Ornata Chroma: was $100 now $60 at Amazon

The second selection in our best gaming keyboard roundup, the Razer Ornata Chroma is a fascinating hybrid of springy membrane domes over full mechanical switches. It's the best of both worlds, and at great deal at 40% off.View Deal

Don't just take my word for it - even though my Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard is what I use for work and play and will be pried from my cold dead hands - it's one of the picks in our best gaming keyboard guide. Its charms come partly from a mix of Razer's trademark Mecha-Membrane Technology,

"The perfect blend of membrane rubber domes and mechanical switches," says Razer. "The revolutionary patent pending Razer Mecha-Membrane combines the best of both worlds by providing a soft cushioned touch for gaming comfort, along with a crisp tactile click in mid-height keycap actuation for incredible speed."

The Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard has also got a comfortable, ergonomic design and the all important Chroma backlighting with 16.8 million customizable color options. Rainbows, ripple effects, an ominous red glow, you can finally express yourself through the medium of RGB lighting.