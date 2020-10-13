Get $100 off Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones on Prime Day

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are some of the best headphones out there, and now, thanks to today's Amazon Prime Day deals, you can grab them for the cheapest they've ever been on Amazon. At just $199 - a whole hundred dollars off their normal price - this represents a massive for a saving of 33%, but if these don't appeal, check out the rest of our Amazon Prime Day headset deals.

Bose QuietComfort II | $299 $199 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II debuted three years ago, but it's still one of the premier headsets out there. Lightweight and comfortable, they're great for the jet setters out there, a feature helped on by their impressive battery life, which will keep the music flowing for up to 20 hours.

If you're not settling in for regular long-haul flights anymore, the QuietComfort 35 IIs are an excellent choice for the chaos of day-to-day life. Bluetooth pairing is a cinch, regular updates are on offer through the Bose Connect app, and the headphones are even Alexa-enabled, granting access to Amazon's digital helper wherever you go.

Once you're ready to settle down and get some work done, these headphones boast incredible noise-canceling thanks to Bose AR - an audio-only take on augmented reality that uses a motion sensor embedded in the QuietComfort 35 II to provide background noise that's similar to your current environment. You'll also be able to take advantage of a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system to ensure that whoever you're talking to, they'll hear you crystal clear.

Bose QuietComfort II | $299 $199 at Amazon

Originally released at $349 a few years ago these Bose faves are still a fantastic set of wireless noise-canceling headphones and this is the cheapest price yet on Amazon by $100. They're very comfortable for longer sessions too. This price is also available on the black model (same link) and also the super rare Triple Midnight version (a very, very dark blue).

View Deal

If you're looking to listen to your teammates rather than your favourite band, check out our list of the best Xbox One headsets and the best PC headsets, or if you're already preparing for next-gen, we've got a list of the best PS5 headsets, too.