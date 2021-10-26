Get an RTX gaming laptop for less than $850 at Dell right now

RTX gaming laptop deals are going to be the most in-demand laptop offerings this winter. We'll likely see dozens of them in this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals bonanza, but there are always opportunities to bag one before the sales madness kicks in if you hunt around a bit. And that's what we've got over at Dell today, as among its wider gaming laptop deals, you can bag an RTX gaming laptop for less than $850 (was $1,184.99)! This is astonishingly low for a competent and powerful machine that gets you into Nivida's 30-series generation and all its benefits. Use the link below to jump straight to the deals, and read on to see more specifics.

There are a bunch of laptops with varying price cuts going, but we've picked out two: one from Dell's own G series of laptops that offers that sweet, sweet low price, and one from the more premium Alienware range for those looking for some more serious power.

The former is an RTX 3050 laptop - sporting the 3050 Ti variant of the card - that has a massive $335 off its price tag, and is now just $849.99. Then we have the more premium Alienware model, a gorgeous m15 R4 RTX 3070 laptop that sports that much more powerful graphics card to take things up a couple of notches from the G15; this is now down to $1,799.99, a price cut of $360.

Today's best RTX gaming laptop deals at Dell

These two deals demonstrate the spread of the RTX 30-series laptops right now: folks can enjoy a budget, entry-level gaming laptop that gets them right into the thick of Nvidia's latest graphics generation for a value-busting price, or up the ante a bit and go for a more premium model and graphics card. Either way, the great news here is that you're saving a bunch of cash - literal hundreds of dollars - on either machine.

These are great prices, and if you're thinking about pulling the trigger before the Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday Nvidia deals, then these might just fit the bill.

Yup these won't reach the heady height of RTX 3080 laptops but with 1080p screens and a strong supporting cast of components, the gaming experience on either will be excellent on any game - you just might need to tinker with the graphics settings a bit, that's all.

