This gaming monitor deal sees you save a massive $200 on the Razer Raptor

Although the big sales weekend has ended, some great sales are still running and this gaming monitor deal is one of them. This provides the chance to buy Razer's high-end Raptor gaming monitor at a record low price, and avoid all the Razer premium, and that high price tag that usually comes with it. At just $499 (down from its usual $699 asking price) this is a great chance to inject a premium display into your setup - more to the point it'll get one of the best gaming monitors you can buy from one of the best-known gaming brands out there.

Razer has a high baseline for quality, and its prices often do too. In fact, the only point against the monitor we listed in our Razer Raptor review was that it's "perhaps a little expensive." Fortunately, shoring up that one potential weakness is as simple as picking up the monitor as a gaming monitor deal.

So what specifically makes a Raptor so good? The monitor is marked by a vibrant color profile, a nice and speedy 144Hz refresh rate, and the sweet spot of a 27-inch display paired with WQHD resolution. At this all-time low price, it's worth a look.

Razer Raptor 27 | $699 Razer Raptor 27 | $699 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $200 – You still have time to pick up the best price we've ever seen on Razer's impressive 27-inch screen. Whether you're an esports up-and-comer or just want to treat yourself to some extra lovely looking gaming sessions, you'll likely be very happy with this purchase.

