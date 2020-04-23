Get a ray-tracing laptop for a bargain price at Newegg right now with this cheap gaming laptop deal

Now, this is a genuinely awesome cheap gaming laptop deal. If you've been after something that crams as much as is possible into a laptop for below the four-figure mark, then this laptop deal is up there with the best you can get for that price tag. This ASUS laptop offers an immediate way into ray-tracing gaming and has some beefy specs to support that premium graphics card - something hitherto as rare as a unicorn. Thus, this laptop deal at Newegg is great value - but don't delay as it ends at the end of the day on Friday (PT).

For what it's worth if you're looking for a home or work laptop at the moment you may as well go for a gaming one, we think: their capabilities are excellent; they're pretty future proof; have great component makeups offering more versatility; and represent great value for money. This - and one other - laptop deal is included in Newegg's broader selection of daily, regular and ongoing deals, by the way so it's worth a poke around there to see if there's anything that tickles your fancy.

The main laptop deal in question is on an ASUS TUF 15.6-inch model. This has an RTX 2060 graphics card, a Ryzen R7-3750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - it's discounted by a massive $310 (23%!) and is down to just $999.99 right now. That is probably one of the top sets of components you can get for under $1000, anywhere. However, remember that this deal ends Friday (midnight PT).

This deal proves that with patience, luck and some trawling around retailers, it is possible to get a quality cheap gaming laptop deal under $1000. On top of that, and because of the value that they offer, both these machines would give the best gaming laptops a run for their money.

If you have a bit more budget to play with, and like the look of the latest 10th generation of Intel processors - so bagging some extra future proof-ness - you could go for this MSI GL64 laptop which is priced at $1,299.99. It's not listed as having discount per se, but the value it offers, with one of the very latest gaming components thrown in, is undeniable. It has an Intel i7-10750H processor, an RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and offers larger storage with a 1TB HDD + 512GB SSD.

ASUS TUF FX505DV-NH74 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | AMD R7-3750H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | only $999.99 at Newegg

As gaming laptops for less than a grand go, this ASUS one offering ray-tracing graphics and a great set of complementary components is one of the best we've seen. Remember this is a timed deal, however, so you only have until the end of this coming Friday to take advantage of the massive $300 saving.

MSI GL65 Leopard gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i7-10750H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | just $1,299.99 at Newegg

A bit more expensive, but this represents great value for a gaming laptop that can give you all the ray-tracing goodness you need. With $200 off its price, this represents a fair step up from the deal above.

View Deal

While we did receive word that Nvidia would be leading a charge to get ray-tracing laptops for under $1000 this year, it's still a bit rare to see one dip below that mark, particularly with such a good range of supporting components.

If you're on the hunt for a gaming laptop but are not sure what the step up to ray-tracing means then check out this handy ray-tracing guide to the tech and what it means for games.

