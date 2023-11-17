Get a PS5 with Spider-Man 2 for an astonishing AU$656 right now

If you've been holding out for Black Friday to grab a PS5, now is probably the time to move. Why? Because PS5 deals have been rolling out big time today, Friday November 17. Aussie retailer The Good Guys is currently offloading them for a measly AU$619 if you happen to live near an outlet that has stock. Given the statistical unlikelihood of that, though, we've got the next best thing.

Amazon is currently selling the PS5 for AU$655.95, which is a nice enough saving. But wait! If you add Spider-Man 2 to your cart and go to checkout, you'll pay nothing extra for the game. Not bad, for a big tentpole blockbuster release that came out (checks calendar) last month.

It's an official promotion, not a workaround! It's there under the promotion section on both item pages: "Buy a PlayStation Standard Console during the event period and receive a free copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Physical Copy). Add both products to cart with discount applied at checkout."

Spidey sense PS5 console with Spider-Man 2 | AU$924.90 AU$655.95 at Amazon

This is a gnarly saving on the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle, but you'll need to add both the PS5 and Spider-Man 2 to your cart for it to work, then the right price will show at checkout. This should not be confused with the pre-launch Spider-Man 2 bundle with the fancy design, which is long sold out. This is by far the best way to buy a PS5 at present, unless you get lucky with the God of War bundle below. Coming in at AU$121 below the RRP of a standalone PS5, this is def worth snapping up if you're in the market. If you've got a JB Hi-Fi locally, this AU$679 offer on the same bundle may be more appealing.

This is only the beginning of the PS5 deals. We've rounded up all the best ones on our dedicated Black Friday PS5 deals page. For example, did you know you can currently get DualSense controllers for AU$79.95, down from AU$109.95? You do now.

Keen to buy a PS5 at a discount but can't bite just yet? Keep an eye on our round-up of the best deals on PS5 consoles in Australia.