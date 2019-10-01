Get a great gaming TV for less: these LG 4K screens are at super low prices

LG make some of the best gaming TVs, period. They are sleek and stylish, and their pictures are some of the crispest, clearest, and finest going for gaming. While their OLED TVs are right at the top of the pile - battling it out with Samsung's QLED TVs to be top dog - their 'regular' 4K TVs are truly excellent as well. Such is LG's reputation, we always look out for when you can get an LG model on the cheap, as the value they offer at lower prices is enormous. And today is one of those days. Right now at Walmart you can get a 55-inch or 65-inch version of their UM6950DUB television for a steal: the 55-inch one is going for $368 and the 65-inch model for just $538.

This is an absolute bargain for such quality tech. The price for the 55-inch model makes it easily one of the best 4K TVs for under $500 you can get right now. Both are great prices really, though. If you haven't made the jump to 4K yet, then you won't find a better time. But equally, if you want another TV for a designated gaming space but don't want to splash serious cash then this is a great opportunity to get one from a trusted manufacturer. In terms of specifics, these TVs have wonderful IPS panels with a 60Hz refresh rate and a quad-core processor to power the smart tech and array of apps waiting for your interaction. The HDR is also an active version of the tech, meaning it will adapt to each scene and picture to produce the perfect balance of colours.

Cheap gaming TV deals today

For fans of Naughty Dog's wonderful games, these TVs offer a fine companion to your Last of Us 2 preorder. Don't forget to round off that 4K experience with one of the best PS4 Pro deals too, however. For others looking to make this a gaming champion, check out how some of the best Xbox One X deals to get the most out of your new 4K TV upgrade or, as an alternative to TVs, consider designated tech with one of the best gaming monitors.