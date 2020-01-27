Get a cheap gaming laptop deal today and save up to $250 at Walmart on a Lenovo machine

Getting a great gaming laptop deal is essential if you're on the lookout for a portable powerhouse. You'll always pay a bit of a premium for gaming laptops because they have to pack powerful components into a thin chassis and offer a screen, keyboard and touch pad on top of that. So when a genuinely good offer comes along, it's very much worth paying attention. And Walmart has not one, not two, but three great offerings on Lenovo gaming machines that are real tempters.
The best value of the three is probably the excellent Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop which is reduced by $250, bringing it down to $1,049. That makes this machine a good bargain. Generally, Lenovo is a trustworthy brand known for subtle but powerful devices (a relation of the Y540 holds the number two position in our guide to the best gaming laptops), and this model is no different. It's packed with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage combo. If you've been saving up for a portable machine that will get you nicely into PC gaming on the go, then this is fine avenue through which to do so.
If that doesn't take your fancy, there are two other options ready and waiting for you that will serve you well as gaming machines and everyday laptops. There's another model with a 1660Ti graphics card which is down $350 to $1000 right now; and there's an even cheaper Y540 machine that has a 1650 graphics card and that is down to $849, saving you $250.
Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop | 15.6" | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD | $1,049 at Walmart (save $250)
This is a great gaming laptop that only just goes over the thousand-dollar mark but will serve you very well indeed for the future.
Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop | 15.6" | i5-6300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,000 at Walmart (save $200)
This might be one of the best laptops for the price we've seen with a 16-series card. And you'll get that Lenovo quality too.View Deal
Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop | 15.6" | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $849 at Walmart (save $250)
To save a few more pennies you can get this modest entry in the deals today, but no runt by any means. This will still be a great servant for games and everyday use.View Deal
If you've been looking around for a gaming laptop deal this January, hoping to pick up a good one post-Xmas, then these offerings are really pretty good. You won't regret pulling the trigger on any of these.
