Get a cheap gaming laptop deal today and save up to $250 at Walmart on a Lenovo machine

Getting a great gaming laptop deal is essential if you're on the lookout for a portable powerhouse. You'll always pay a bit of a premium for gaming laptops because they have to pack powerful components into a thin chassis and offer a screen, keyboard and touch pad on top of that. So when a genuinely good offer comes along, it's very much worth paying attention. And Walmart has not one, not two, but three great offerings on Lenovo gaming machines that are real tempters.

The best value of the three is probably the excellent Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop which is reduced by $250, bringing it down to $1,049. That makes this machine a good bargain. Generally, Lenovo is a trustworthy brand known for subtle but powerful devices (a relation of the Y540 holds the number two position in our guide to the best gaming laptops), and this model is no different. It's packed with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage combo. If you've been saving up for a portable machine that will get you nicely into PC gaming on the go, then this is fine avenue through which to do so.

If that doesn't take your fancy, there are two other options ready and waiting for you that will serve you well as gaming machines and everyday laptops. There's another model with a 1660Ti graphics card which is down $350 to $1000 right now; and there's an even cheaper Y540 machine that has a 1650 graphics card and that is down to $849, saving you $250.

If you've been looking around for a gaming laptop deal this January, hoping to pick up a good one post-Xmas, then these offerings are really pretty good. You won't regret pulling the trigger on any of these.

