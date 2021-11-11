Get a 4K TV for less than $250 in this early Black Friday TV deal at Walmart

Walmart has gone live with some early Black Friday 4K TV deals and these budget options might just see you get a great TV for only a few beans (relatively) and beat the rush of sales madness that comes later in the month.

Getting right to it, the two we've picked out are Sceptre 4K TVs which may not be blockbuster entries into best TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X lists or pushing the best gaming TVs to the limits, but they do offer incredible value.

The first TV is a 50-inch U515CV-U which can now be yours for just $248 (down from $328). But, if you want to go bigger but retain the value-busting price and still keep it all below $300, you can go for the 55-inch Sceptre U550CV-U and get that for just $297 (down from $368).

Now, neither of these TVs have outlandishly high price tags to begin with, granted, but the respective discounts bring them down to ridiculously cheap rates. The value on offer here is unbelievable.

It's worth noting, however, that while these are legitimate early Black Friday TV deals, they aren't guaranteed, or covered, by any promotion that will refund you the difference if the price goes lower during the 'proper' Black Friday sales. So be wary if you're after something even lower. But, if you're ready to go now, then these are great prices and you'll get your TV sooner than later.

Today's best early Black Friday TV deals

Sceptre U515CV-U 4K TV | 50-inch | $328 Sceptre U515CV-U 4K TV | 50-inch | $328 $248 at Walmart

Save $80 - This is a spectacular offer even from a crude inches-to-dollars ratio. You might not get a whole bunch of gaming bells and whistles here, but if you're looking to get a budget 4K TV this winter - for whatever use - then this is a fine early Black Friday TV deal to ponder.



Sceptre LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $368 Sceptre LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $368 $297 at Walmart

Save $71 - Now, if the above TV was great on the crude size-to-dollar ratio, this one is even better. Getting a 55-inch 4K TV for less than $300 seemed like a ridiculous proposition perhaps even only a year ago - and yet here we are.



More of today's best 4K TV deals

If you're looking for something much more premium this year, and want to check prices or just get your eye in, then you'll find a bunch of the lowest prices on OLED and QLED TVs from around the web below.

Elsewhere, if you are looking to the bigger deals this month, and want something more premium then this year's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals are going to be massive. It's also going to be worth keeping an eye on the Black Friday QLED TV deals and Black Friday LG TV deals as well as the future-proofing Black Friday 8K TV deals too.