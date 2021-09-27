George Clooney and Brad Pitt to reunite for new movie

Ocean's Eleven co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are re-teaming for a new thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the untitled movie will reportedly follow two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Both Clooney and Pitt – who previously starred in Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy in the early to mid-'00s, as well as the Coen brothers' Burn After Reading – will also be producing.

The movie is set to be written, directed, and produced by Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind Tom Holland's run as Spider-Man – he directed 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is due to be released on December 17. Watts is also set to direct Marvel's recently announced new Fantastic Four movie, which is currently in development.

The movie is reportedly in the midst of a bidding war between Hollywood's biggest players, including studios Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros, as well as streamers Apple, Netflix, and Amazon.

Clooney was last seen in the Netflix sci-fi movie The Midnight Sky , which he also directed. Pitt's last acting project was also a sci-fi flick, 2019's Ad Astra . Since then, he's been busy behind the camera, but he has lots of upcoming acting projects in the works, including the action thriller Bullet Train and Damien Chazelle's next movie, Babylon.