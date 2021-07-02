Genshin Impact update 2.0 reveal coming July 9 according to leaks

The Genshin Impact update 2.0 reveal stream will reportedly air Friday, July 9.

Reliable leaker Sukuna suggested as much last month, and new, now-deleted images of a leaked email also support this claim. The reveal was described as an hour-long showcase starting at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BT.

Developer MiHoYo has not officially announced the stream, and did not respond to a request for comment on this leak, but there's plenty of evidence to support this timeline.

Historically, Genshin Impact reveal streams air roughly two weeks before the release of new updates, and the streams are usually announced two days before they air. The update 1.6 stream was announced on May 26 and aired May 28, for reference, while the update itself launched on June 9. From the game's six-week release schedule, we know that the next major update will arrive on July 21, or 12 days after the leaked July 9 reveal date. With this in mind, we can expect the stream to be officially announced next week, likely on or before July 7.

In addition to the reveal timeline, the biggest news here is that the next major update for Genshin Impact will be titled 2.0 rather than 1.7, which the sequential updates leading up to this point would indicate. This all but confirms that the July update will make much bigger changes to the game, with the most likely change being the release of the Inazuma region. This would tally with the early reveal of Inazuma characters Yoimiya and Sayu , not to mention Ayaka and the newly released Kaedehara Kazuha. We've also seen Inazuma concept art during the last two reveal streams, so there was never any doubt that a new region was close.

MiHoYo has also hinted that the next update would be something special on the official Genshin Impact Discord channel. Simply put, its most recent call for beta test applicants was uncharacteristically vague. For update 1.6, for example, it simply asked players to apply "for the Genshin Impact 1.6 beta test." But for the latest beta, MiHoYo noted that things are "going to be a bit different this time" and didn't specify the update title, presumably to avoid spoiling the 2.0 surprise early on.

There's very little room for doubt that Genshin Impact update 2.0 will be a whopper of a patch, and Inazuma looks more likely by the day. Expect more information to arrive in about a week.

