Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars location and puzzle guide

The Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars Domain is one of the new one-time dungeons in the Sumeru desert. Unfortunately, it’s buried beneath the sand. To unlock the Domain, you have to solve the nearby Pyro mechanism puzzle.

If you need help, here’s how to unlock the Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars Domain and how to complete it. As for the rest of the game if you're looking for Genshin Impact scarabs we have all the locations marked there for you, as well as some help with the Genshin Impact Canvas of Starlight Memories web event if you haven't done it yet.

Garden of Endless Pillars Domain location

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Garden of Endless Pillars is located in the northern part of the Sumeru desert. Keep an eye on your mini map for the exact location, as the Domain itself is buried. You’ll recognize the right spot by the stone ruins and Pyro mechanisms.

How to solve the Garden of Endless Pillars puzzle

As you can see, there are five Pyro mechanisms and a lot of Flaming Flowers in this area. To unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars, you need to light up the Pyro mechanisms in the correct order (use a character like Amber or Klee).

The solution to this puzzle is to look at how many Flaming Flowers are next to the Pyro mechanism. Start by activating the Pyro mechanism with no nearby flowers, then go to the one with one nearby flower, then two, then three, etc. (see picture). Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step one: activate the Pyro mechanism with zero nearby Flaming Flowers.

activate the Pyro mechanism with zero nearby Flaming Flowers. Step two: activate the Pyro mechanism with one Flaming Flower.

activate the Pyro mechanism with one Flaming Flower. Step three: activate the Pyro mechanism with two Flaming Flowers.

activate the Pyro mechanism with two Flaming Flowers. Step four: activate the Pyro mechanism with three Flaming Flowers.

activate the Pyro mechanism with three Flaming Flowers. Step five: activate the Pyro mechanism with four Flaming Flowers.

If you run into an invisible wall, just go around it until you find an opening. They’re a bit of a hassle as they’re placed around the Flaming Flowers, but they won’t prevent you from reaching the Pyro mechanisms.

Unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars Domain

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Garden of Endless Pillars will appear as soon as you hit the final Pyro mechanism (provided you used the correct order). A short cutscene will trigger, showing you how the Domain rises from the sand. Don’t forget to interact with the Domain to unlock it and register the Teleport before you leave!

Solving the Garden of Endless Pillars puzzle also spawns an Exquisite Chest and destroys the invisible barriers around the Flaming Flowers, making this an excellent farm location for Flaming Flower Stamen.

Garden of Endless Pillars Domain walkthrough

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Garden of Endless Pillars Domain itself isn’t too difficult, but it’s highly recommended to bring a Dendro character. Here’s a step-by-step walkthrough:

Defeat the Dendro and Hydro Fungi enemies.

Touch the blue flowers in the middle of the room, then use the Bouncy Mushroom to reach the next area.

Hit the Clusterleaf to summon Four-Leave Sigils, then interact with the blue flower to start a timed challenge. You need to pick up the green orbs to complete it.

Interact with the blue flowers again, then use the Bouncy Mushroom and floating platform to advance to the next area.

Defeat the next batch of Fungi to complete the Domain.

And that’s it. After completing the Garden of Endless Pillars puzzle, best of luck with the Domain challenge!