Genshin Impact Dendro Hypostasis location and combat tips

The Genshin Impact Dendro Hypostasis is well-hidden in the Great Red Sand, but this guide will help you find it. Once there, it’s handy to know the Dendro Hypostasis’ attack patterns and be prepared for its restoration phase. The right team composition is the key to winning this new Genshin Impact 3.2 boss fight. We’ll give you a hint: bring a Dendro ally.

Here’s how to find the Dendro Hypostasis location and how to defeat it.

Genshin Impact Dendro Hypostasis location

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Dendro Hypostasis is located in the Great Red Sand desert region, the western part of Sumeru. Once you’ve unlocked this area, you will see a location marker south of Dar al-Shifa. Although it may look as if the Dendro Hypostasis location is above ground, it’s actually inside a cave. Don’t try to reach it through the Dar al-Shifa tunnels either, as the caves aren’t connected.

To find the Dendro Hypostasis, start from the nearby Teleport Waypoint, west of the marker. Walk south, and then look down: there’s a path below the cliffs, leading into a tunnel on your left. If you glide down, you’ll see the cave opening as shown in the picture. Follow the tunnel until you see the Dendro Hypostasis.

Genshin Impact Dendro Hypostasis rewards

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Defeating the Dendro Hypostasis is rewarded with the usual Artifacts, Mora, and Adventurer’s Experience. More importantly, the Dendro Hypostasis may drop Quelled Creeper and Nagadus Emeralds, which are needed to ascend the new five-star character Nahida. Here’s a list of all the Dendro Hypostasis rewards:

Quelled Creeper: Ascension material

Nagadus Emeralds: Ascension Material

Gladiator’s Finale: Artifacts

Wanderer’s Troupe: Artifacts

Adventurer’s Experience

Mora

Genshin Impact Dendro Hypostasis attacks

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Dendro Hypostasis has some powerful attacks, but nothing you can’t handle with proper preparation. Here’s what to expect:

Vine attacks: The Hypostasis becomes a large vine and performs three consecutive swipes. Watch out for the third one, as it’s quite strong and has an extra high range.

The Hypostasis becomes a large vine and performs three consecutive swipes. Watch out for the third one, as it’s quite strong and has an extra high range. Root attack: The Hypostasis dives underground, causing large roots to pop up in your location.

The Hypostasis dives underground, causing large roots to pop up in your location. Turret attack: The Hypostasis transforms into a large plant, shooting Dendro orbs from its static location.

The Hypostasis transforms into a large plant, shooting Dendro orbs from its static location. Dendro ball slam attack: The Dendro Hypostasis transforms into a large ball and tries to slam you from above, up to three times.

The Dendro Hypostasis transforms into a large ball and tries to slam you from above, up to three times. Tree circle attack: The Dendro Hypostasis turns into a tree, summoning a circle of roots around its location. The circle will slowly shrink, leaving the elemental core in the middle exposed. Attack the core, but get out of the circle before the third shrinking phase, as this will trigger an area-of-effect Dendro explosion.

Genshin Impact Dendro Hypostasis combat tips

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Dendro Hypostasis’ elemental core is exposed after triggering the attacks mentioned above, so try to hit it as often as you can. Bring your strongest allies, but remember that this boss is immune to Dendro damage. Once you’ve depleted the Dendro Hypostasis’ HP bar, it will enter a recovery state, dropping three Restorative Piths on the battlefield.

This is very important: the only way to get rid of this effect, is by applying Dendro on the Restorative Piths and ‘cleansing’ them. So, without a Dendro character on the team, you can’t defeat the Dendro Hypostasis! If you don’t have any Dendro characters, active the Traveler’s Dendro Element. Don’t worry about the attack damage; the Restorative Piths react to a Dendro attack regardless of its strength.

Although it’s not a requirement, you may bring an Electro character to activate the Restorative Piths after using Dendro on them. This will speed up the cleansing.

Best of luck against the Dendro Hypostasis Genshin Impact boss!