Genshin Impact scarab locations and map

Looking for where to find Genshin Impact scarab locations? If you just got the new five-star character Cyno, finding scarabs is probably your number one priority. After all, you need 168 scarabs to fully ascend Cyno. Although there are plenty of scarabs in Sumeru’s desert region, finding them all by yourself would take a long time.

To help you (and Cyno) out, here’s every Genshin Impact scarab location we’ve found. If you follow the numbers in the same order, it will provide you with an easy scarab farming route. Good luck! And, if you want help with the Genshin Impact Canvas of Starlight Memories web event, we've got you covered there too.

What are Genshin Impact scarabs?

Genshin Impact scarabs are a collectible item needed to ascend certain characters. For now, the only character who needs scarabs is Cyno, the five-star Electro Polearm wielder from Sumeru. So, if you own Cyno, you definitely need to find as many scarab locations as possible. If not, hunting scarabs isn’t that urgent, but it’s still wise to pick them up as they’ll likely be used for more characters in the future.

How to find Genshin Impact scarabs

As Scarabs are a Sumeru local specialty, you won’t find them in any other Genshin Impact country. But don’t go looking for them in Sumeru’s forest regions either; the scarabs only live in the desert area to the west.

Genshin Impact scarabs look like beetles; a desert-version of Inazuma’s Onikabuto. The scarabs’ brown-yellow colour pattern doesn’t stand out much, but keep an eye out for movement on the ground; the scarabs are always crawling around, thereby creating large balls of sand (no, not dung). The balls will increase in size until they suddenly disappear, after with the scarab will start the ball-crafting process anew.

If you’re looking for a Genshin Impact scarab farming route, you can follow the location guide below. All of these scarabs are located above ground, so there’s no need to complete quests or puzzles first.

Genshin Impact scarabs locations, Land of Lower Setekh

Scarab location (x2): Starting from the Teleport Waypoint, walk down the stairs towards the west. Two scarabs are on the rocks to your left. Scarab location (x2): Follow the path to the southwest. The scarabs are on a higher rock to your left. Use the Four-Leaf Sigil to fly up. Scarab location (x3): There are two scarabs directly south of the Teleport. The third one is located a bit further south, higher up the rocks. Scarab location (x2): Starting from the Teleport Waypoint, run towards the nearby wind current. Instead of going up, continue to the left, where you’ll find the scarabs beneath the rock. Scarab location (x1): Starting from the Statue of the Seven, run through the tunnel to the northeast until you see the scarab on the path in front of you. Scarab location (x3): To find the first scarab location, follow the path (use the mini map for reference) to the west until you see him on the right-hand side. Then follow the path south to find scarab number two. After the fork in the road, keep left to find the third scarab.

Genshin Impact scarabs locations, Land of Upper Setekh

Scarab location (x1): Starting from the Teleport Waypoint, glide down to the lower cliffs towards the southwest. You’ll find the scarab next to two cactuses. Scarab location (x3): Follow the natural bridge to the west for three more scarabs. Scarab location (x1): The scarab is on the large rocky pillar on the west side of the bridge (on your left after crossing). Use the Four-Leaf Sigil to fly up. Scarab location (x1): South of the Teleport Waypoint, next to the large cactus. Scarab location (x1): Just northeast of the ancient building. Scarab location (x1): Right next to the Statue of the Seven, southwest side. Scarab location (x2): Glide down from the Statue of the Seven. The scarabs are behind a large rock, but watch out for the giant ruin mechanism’s attacks. Scarab location (x1): On the large rock pillar west of the Teleport Waypoint. Use the Four-Leave Sigil to fly up. Scarab location (x1): On the flat rocks just east of the enemy camp. Scarab location (x2): The first scarab location is on the sand dune west of the enemy camp, and the second one is slightly further west on top of a small rock pillar.

Genshin Impact scarabs locations: Hypostyle Desert

Scarab location (x1): Just south of the Teleport. Scarab location (x2): Follow the path to the east; the first scarab is on the left side, and the second one on the right. Scarab location (x1): At the foot of the high cliffs, between the two trees. Scarab location (x1): Northwest of the broken stone pillar. Scarab location (x1): Glide south from the Statue of the Seven and you’ll see the scarab in the sand below you. Scarab location (x2): In the sand north of the Mausoleum. Scarab location (x5): In the sand on the southside of the Domain. You don’t need to unlock it. Scarab location (x1): On top of the stone building. Scarab location (x2): Find the first scarab on top of the stone building. Use the Four-Leave Sigils to get there fast. Then glide down towards the northeast for the second scarab. Scarab location (x1): Run north past the group of Ruin Guards to find another scarab.

Genshin Impact additional scarab locations

There are a few more scarabs located below ground in the Hypostyle Desert. However, to unlock this area, you need to complete the lengthy Golden Slumber questline. Once that’s done, a good way to farm scarabs below ground is to start from the underground Teleport east of The Mausoleum of King Deshret, and then follow the path clockwise, picking them up along the way.

It’s also worth finding the little boy called Nawaz in the north-western corner of Aaru Village. He will give you four scarabs for free if you talk to him. Note that Nawaz only appears during daytime, and this gift only works once.