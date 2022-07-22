Genshin Impact dev's new game Zenless Zone Zero begins playtesting next month

Zenless Zone Zero, the next game from the developers of Genshin Impact, is getting a tuning test that will be kicking off pretty soon.

As developer miHoYo (opens in new tab) announced earlier today on July 22, the beta tuning test phase for Zenless Zone Zero will finally be kicking into gear on August 5. Right now, there isn't an exact end date or time for the new beta test, but you've got until July 27 to sign up for the new test phase.

This is actually Zenless Zone Zero's very first public playable test of any level. Because of this, as miHoYo warns prospective players during the announcement, content from the beta is still very much a work in progress, and could well change between now and then final launch. However, the developer isn't actually revealing what playable content from the game will feature in the new beta.

Right now, the tuning test for Zenless Zone Zero will only be available to those on PC and iOS devices. It's not currently clear if the test will ever be available on other platforms, but it's worth remembering that miHoYo actually hasn't announced that the new game will be arriving on other platforms outside PC and iOS devices.

Then again, you should bear in mind that Genshin Impact, miHoYo's other game ( and currently its biggest game to date) is available for PC, iOS devices, and PlayStation consoles. Therefore, it's not entirely out of the possibility that the developer could port the new action-RPG to PlayStation consoles if the demand is there.

Check out our guide on how to sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero beta tuning test if you're still interested in taking part before July 27.