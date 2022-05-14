How to sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero beta tuning test

To complete the Zenless Zone Zero beta sign-up you’ll need to fill out a survey to be in with a chance of being invited a 'Tuning Test' of HoYoverse newly announced action-RPG. Zenless Zone Zero, which is from the developers of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, appears to take a lot of its action cues from Genshin Impact and slaps it into a fresh and futuristic urban environment, with a colorful cast of unique characters. Here’s what you need to know about signing up for the Zenless Zone Zero beta test.

Zenless Zone Zero beta test start time and information

Before you sign up, it’s a good idea to learn a bit about how this Zenless Zone Zero test is going to work. Firstly, the sign-up period for the tuning test is live now but will close at some point – HoYoverse are yet to announce a closing date for signing up or a start date for the test itself but keep an eye on their social media for updates.

The Zenless Zone Zero beta test will also only be supported on iOS devices and Windows PCs, so make sure you have one of these devices ready for when the test does go live – be aware that you will not be able to switch platforms during the test. It’s possible that the full game will release on more platforms and consoles, but there are no details on that yet.

The recommended specs are the iPhone 11 or better with iOS 10.0 or better, 4GB of RAM, and at least 6GB of storage space for iOS devices. If you’re planning on using your PC, you’ll need an Intel i5 processor or above, an NVIDIA GTX970 or equivalent graphics card or better, 8GB RAM, and at least 10GB storage space. For more information on the Zenless Zone Zero sign-up period and tuning test, you can read the FAQ here.

Zenless Zone Zero beta sign-up

To get started with the sign-up process for Zenless Zone Zero, you need to head to the official website which you can reach here. Now click the big black and white icon that says ‘Sign Up’ on it and you’ll begin the process:

Log in with your HoYoverse account. Click ‘Enter Sign-Up’. Complete the survey. It should only take a few minutes and asks you about the kind of games you play and your gaming habits. Enter your email address and then click ‘Get code’ to receive a short number code that will be sent to you via email. Type in the number code below where you typed in your email address and click ‘Submit’ to complete the sign-up process.

Note that this does not guarantee you access to the Zenless Zone Zero beta. HoYoverse have said that you will be notified as to whether or not you’ve qualified after the sign-up period has ended.