Gen V introduced a subtle weapon that might be a game-changer for The Boys season 4

Gen V is the first live-action spin-off to Prime Video’s beloved superhero series The Boys, and the two shows have a lot of crossover. In the first three episodes, which are now available to stream, there was even one key moment that might have a big impact on the wider cinematic universe going forward.

Warning: We’ll be getting into minor spoilers for Gen V episodes 1 and 2 below, so make sure you’re up to date before reading on.

In the second episode, Andre Anderson is doing some snooping around at Godolkin University when he comes across campus security. The elite soldiers spot him and use an intriguing device to subdue him, which seems to essentially be a tape recorder emitting a very high-pitched sound.

Explaining the device, the guard tells him: "Did you know Supes have a wider range of hearing than us? Like dogs." It completely strips Andre of his powers and he’s only saved from the torment when his fellow student Cate Dunlap comes to his aid.

Now, this is the first time we’ve seen a device like this used in this superhero universe and it seems to be very effective. In a world where the Boys are constantly trying to find out new ways to take Supes down (and usually failing) this could be a game-changer when season 4 comes around for Billy Butcher and his team.

Admittedly, we’d be interested to see if something like this was as effective in taking down someone like Homelander with his extensive powers. Then there’s also the issue that Butcher and the gang don’t know about this technology yet and it’s clearly something Vought wants to keep to themselves. All in, we’ll have to wait and see if this becomes more important going forward or not.

