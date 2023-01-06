The Boys spin-off Gen V might have already got a season 2

The Boys spin-off Gen V might be getting a season 2 – months before its actual release.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Amazon is "happy" with the first season and has set up a writers' room for season 2 in anticipation of an early renewal. Executive producer Michele Fazekas will reportedly serve as sole showrunner.

Taking place at a Supes-only university, Gen V is "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test." Created by Fazekas and Tara Butters, the series is based on The Boys comic book story arc "We Gotta Go Now" by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The cast includes Chance Perdomo (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Terminal List), Jaz Sinclair (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (The Rookie), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), and Alexander Calvert (Supernatural).

The trailer, released in December, follows the same black-comedy tone of The Boys, complete with blood, gore, and many NSFW moments. Set concurrently with The Boys season 4, The Seven’s speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), new Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Vought Studios director Adam Bourke (P.J.Byrne) are all set to appear in the spin-off. Schwarzenegger previously described (opens in new tab) the new series as "Euphoria meets superheroes."

Gen V is set to hit Amazon Prime Video in 2023. For more, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime Video you should stream right now, or, check out our guide to everything there is to know so far about The Boys season 4.