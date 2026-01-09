The Division 3 lead says it's "shaping up to be a monster" game and Ubisoft Massive hopes it'll be as big as the first looter shooter

We don't know much about The Division 3 apart from the fact that it's really happening, but for now, one of the game's leads has teased it's shaping up to be a biggie.

Series executive producer Julian Gerighty showed up to the New Game+ Showcase yesterday to promote the upcoming mobile spin-off The Division Resurgence, though he also took some time to address the looter shooter elephant in the room. It's been about six years since The Division 2, after all.

"The Division 3 is in production," he reiterates. "This is not a secret. It's been announced. It's shaping up to be a monster. I can't really say anything more than that, but this is, within these walls, in Massive [Entertainment], we are working extremely hard on something that I think will be as big an impact as The Division 1 was."

For a company that used to announce games with a dancing, backflipping marching band headed by a panda, Ubisoft's reveal for The Division 3 was relatively lowkey. A 2023 blog announced that Julian Gerighty would become the overall lead for the entire franchise, starting with the threequel and its spin-offs, once he finished serving as creative director for Star Wars Outlaws, a game that eventually shipped in the summer of 2024.

"A core focus of Gerighty's is to build a team for Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, which will be led by Massive Entertainment, while making sure Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 remains well supported," Ubisoft said in its announcement.

Needless to say, if the team was only assembled a year and a half ago, we might still need to wait a while longer before seeing anything concrete from the company's third trip to the post-apocalypse. It's also unclear if last year's layoffs at Massive Entertainment impacted the game at all.

