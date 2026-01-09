The Division 3 lead says it's "shaping up to be a monster" game and Ubisoft Massive hopes it'll be as big as the first looter shooter

News
By published

Still no release date in sight, though

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

We don't know much about The Division 3 apart from the fact that it's really happening, but for now, one of the game's leads has teased it's shaping up to be a biggie.

Series executive producer Julian Gerighty showed up to the New Game+ Showcase yesterday to promote the upcoming mobile spin-off The Division Resurgence, though he also took some time to address the looter shooter elephant in the room. It's been about six years since The Division 2, after all.

"A core focus of Gerighty's is to build a team for Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, which will be led by Massive Entertainment, while making sure Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 remains well supported," Ubisoft said in its announcement.