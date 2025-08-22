Ubisoft brings back one of its best ideas: The Division 2 Survivors mode in the works, promising "updated take" on survival extraction with "clear communication and community involvement"

Well, better late than never. Some six years after The Division 2's release, Ubisoft is finally taking one of the best parts about the original Division and adding it to the sequel as a dedicated Survivors mode.

Announced at Gamescom 2025, Ubisoft says The Division 2 is getting "an updated take on the survival extraction experience," which definitely sounds like a resurrection of the excellent Survival DLC from the original game, which strips agents of all their gear and tasks them with scavenging resources, securing caches of antivirals, and getting out of dodge via helicopter.

Unfortunately, all we really know about The Division 2: Survivors at this point is that original Division director Magnus Jansén is its creative director.

There's no release date or even window, it's still in the very early stages of development, and we have very little idea of exactly how it'll work, but we do have a logo and some concept art to look at.

One other noteworthy detail about Survivors is Ubisoft's commitment to transparency and community feedback in development.

"The Division 2: Survivors is as much your baby as it is ours, and we strive for transparency during its development," says executive producer Julian Gerighty. "Clear communication and community involvement are a focus as we build the new experience, and we will be closely involving you as we move forward on the development journey."

I've seen reports of a 2026 release window for Survivors, but I'm not seeing that in any of the press materials or official announcement, and looking at the roadmap available on Ubisoft's website, it's definitely slotted after 2026 in the "TBA" section.

Ubisoft says it'll have more to offer on The Division 2: Survivors "soon."

