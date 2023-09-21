The Division 3 announced by Ubisoft in the most casual way possible

Ubisoft has casually announced The Division 3.

Julian Gerighty will become executive producer for The Division brand once Star Wars Outlaws has shipped, and among his first duties will be creating the development team for the third entry in the Tom Clancy subseries.

"A core focus of Gerighty’s is to build a team for Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, which will be led by Massive Entertainment, while making sure Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 remains well supported," Ubisoft says in its announcement. "Outside of that, his attention will be on a solidification of brand identity."

Gerighty served as an associate creative director on The Division and creative director The Division 2, and is now creative director on Outlaws. Ubisoft says he'll remain on the Star Wars game "through launch to ensure the game meets the intended creative vision and provide a great experience for players."

Once Gerighty takes over the Division brand, his aim seems to be a more cohesive identity for the series, from major new entries like The Division 3 to spin-offs like Heartland and Resurgence. "There are a huge number of talented developers currently working on the brand," Gerighty says, "and I think that having more consistency can only make everybody's work sing."

Of course, if Gerighty's not even building the dev team for The Division 3 until after Star Wars Outlaws launches sometime in 2024, that means that we're going to have a long, long wait ahead for the sequel. Don't expect to even see it in action for several more years to come.

