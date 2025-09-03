Marvel Rivals season 4 launches in September with Angela, Daredevil, and a PS4 release

Marvel Rivals season 4 is releasing on September 12 and it'll add two new playable characters to the roster: Daredevil and Angela. But first, can we talk about how hard this reveal trailer is?

The 90-second trailer shows defense attorney-turned-vigilante superhero go up against literal Asgardian demigoddess in an intense clash that ends with Matt Murdock going full-blown Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan in probably the only move that would give him any sort of chance in a brawl with Angela. The animation is absolutely stunning, and I'd love to see more of this sort of thing from NetEase.

Check it out:



Season 4: The Heart of the Dragon Official Trailer | Clashes unfold Sept 12, 2025 | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

The only downside to the trailer is that it reveals very little about how Daredevil and Angela actually play, but Marvel confirmed in a 15-minute "dev vision" video that Angela is a Vanguard and is launching with the 4.0 update. For some reason, there's a lot less information about Daredevil, and it's not even clear if he'll be added to the game at the start of season 4 or later on.

Marvel Rivals season 4 is also getting a new Convergence map, K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven, on September 25, as well as a new team-up ability and some updates to existing team-ups.

And finally, the long-rumored PS4 version of Marvel Rivals is coming right at the start of season 4. Here's hoping NetEase has put in the work to make it run at least somewhat smoothly, because that console is old.

