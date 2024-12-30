Marvel Rivals announces crossover with Marvel Snap and other mobile titles

Not content with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we're about to experience the Marving Gaming Universe too, as Marvel Rivals announces a crossover with its mobile gaming cousins.

In a post from the official Marvel Rivals Twitter account, a crossover event with Marvel's mobile gaming cohort of Marvel Snap, Marvel Puzzle Quest and Marvel Future Fight. Scheduled to start on Jan 3rd 2024, the details of the event are yet to be confirmed, with the post simply reading "Keep an eye out for further updates!"

💥 We're teaming up with MARVEL Snap, MARVEL Puzzle Quest, and MARVEL Future Fight to bring you a brand new collaboration available on January 3rd! Keep an eye out for further updates! #MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/NNUghoh6kYDecember 30, 2024

Speculation among fans points towards a set of special cosmetic items for Marvel Rivals, such as sprays and nameplates, which may be earned by playing the three mobile games, perhaps by completing certain challenges.

While Marvel Rivals is certainly dominating the zeitgeist at the moment when it comes to Marvel's gaming ensemble, Marvel Snap has been a major success for the company and for developer Second Dinner. Since its release in 2022, the game has attracted a significant player base, generating more than $200 million in revenue by September 2024 according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This may be the first major crossover for Marvel Rivals, which fully released less than a month ago, but is highly unlikely to be the last. The game features a variety of purchasable costumes based on Marvel films and TV shows, and with so many upcoming Marvel movies in 2025 and beyond, it seems unlikely that the company and Rivals developer NetEase Games would miss the opportunity for further crossover events.

If you're after some more shooters, check out our list of the best FPS games around.