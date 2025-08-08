Is Mafia The Old Country on Game Pass?

Interest in Mafia The Old Country on Game Pass is understandable, as it's always welcome to pick up a new release through that service without having to spend money on it. While much has been said about the game's $50 price tag at a time when new releases are starting to push $80+, obviously it would be even better if you could play it for free as part of your subscription.

Mafia: The Old Country is the fourth instalment in the series, travelling back to Sicily in the 1900s to deliver an origin story, and this latest release is abandoning its open-world roots to deliver a more linear, narrative-driven experience. If you want to know more about how to access it, then here's the current situation regarding Mafia The Old Country on Game Pass.

Is Mafia The Old Country included on PC or Xbox Game Pass?

(Image credit: 2k Games)

Mafia The Old Country is not included on Game Pass for either Xbox or PC, so you can't pick it up through Microsoft's subscription service at launch. This isn't particularly surprising as it's not a first-party Xbox release, and being published by 2K Games means it already has plenty of support behind it. It is possible that it could be added to Game Pass at some point in the future, but if this does happen it will likely be years from now – so you shouldn't wait for this if you want to play the game in a timely fashion.

There is some history with Mafia and Game Pass to look at for comparison, as the Mafia: Definitive Edition was made available through Game Pass on both Xbox and PC in August 2024, which was around four years after its release. However, that game was withdrawn from the service in July 2025, presumably in anticipation for the release of Mafia The Old Country in August, which means there are currently no Mafia games available via Game Pass – a situation that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

