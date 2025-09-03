How to destroy the Hive Spore Lung in Helldivers 2

The Spore Lung in Helldivers 2 is part of the Terminid Hive network, and one objective the game now features is to destroy the Hive Lung before making your way to extraction. This is definitely easier said than done though. Aside from Hive Worlds being prime Bug peril, it's not easy to even find the Spore Lung in the maze within, and even harder to destroy it. Portable Hellbombs are essential here, and while Helldivers 2 will give you a free one to use, it's wise to have spares with you – those Spore Lungs are a real challenge.

How to find and destroy the Helldivers 2 Spore Lung

(Image credit: Sony)

The Spore Lung objective in Helldivers 2 is found deep within a Terminid Hive. The process of destroying the Spore Lung is as follows:

Explore close to the objective area until you find an entrance to the underground Hive. Before you go in, call in a Portable Hellbomb and put it on your back! Explore down until you find a red pulsing vein in the ceiling. Follow it to the Spore Lung, which is a cluster of veins meeting in the ceiling. If you're not sure, ping it and it'll tell you if it's the Lung. Deploy the Portable Hellbomb beneath it – and run!

(Image credit: Sony)

The challenge here is escorting the Hellbomb to the Spore Lung itself, which you'll have to do while holding off numerous Terminids. Not only that, but if they damage the Hellbomb after it's deployed, it'll be destroyed and you'll have to return outside to call in a new one. Not only that, but the recharge time on Portable Hellbombs is very high – five minutes – so getting it wrong means a long wait before you can try again. For this reason, I recommend somebody on the team bring in another as a Stratagem, assuming they've unlocked it from the Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond.

