Helldivers 2 players failed their Major Order, so despite saving a children's hospital 2 months ago the schools will now suffer instead

Having failed a Major Order, the long-avoided Anti-Tank Mines are making their way into Helldivers 2, and Super Earth's children are about to suffer as a result.

Helldivers 2 players were just threatened with the Anti-Tank Mines in a new Major Order over the last few days. If they didn't slay 1.5 billion Terminids in the time allowed, the mines would be unleashed upon them, a cruel twist after players have spent the better part of two months actively avoiding unlocking the mines after they chose to save children over unlocking the new Stratagem.

Unfortunately, as of August 6, the ongoing Major Order has been failed spectacularly, and so the Anti-Tank mines have finally been unleashed. In an even crueler twist, Super Earth's government writes in the announcement below that just about everything has been halted to produce said mines, including a project to clean the air for schools.

The failure to eliminate the targeted number of enemies using the currently-available arsenal has made clear the need for additional weaponry. Therefore, High Command has ordered the immediate, large-scale production of Anti-Tank Mines. This rapid rollout is expensive, and will… pic.twitter.com/U2AGyjPhWHAugust 6, 2024

So, after going to extreme lengths to save the lives of countless children earlier this year, Helldivers 2 players have now unlocked the Anti-Tank Mines while simultaneously harming children in the process. Somewhat surprisingly, responses to the tweet above are more distressed at actually having unlocked the mines than at the children suffering.

The Anti-Tank Mines look set to go live alongside the Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom update, which just launched a matter of hours ago. The new update has also snuck in new optional objectives like the Automaton human processing plant, which I can only hope is about as nightmarish as it sounds.

