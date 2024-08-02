Helldivers 2 is now straight-up threatening players with a new Stratagem they've avoided for months: Kill 1.5 billion enemies ASAP or you get the mines

Helldivers 2 players have spent the bulk of the year dodging every chance they've had to unlock the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mine Stratagem, and it seems ol' Game Master Joel has had enough. The game's latest Major Order is making a threat: complete it or you're getting saddled with those mines.

"High Command has ordered an Efficacy Review of the currently available Mine Stratagems," as the Major Order, which the devs posted to Twitter, explains. "The Helldivers are ordered to kill or dismantle the targeted number of Liberty's enemies. If the targeted number is not reached, High Command will specially authorize the urgent addition of Anti-Tank Mines to the Helldivers' repertoire."

The 'targeted number' in this case is 1.5 billion kills over the next four days, and judging by comments from players it certainly sounds like the deck is stacked toward everybody getting the mines - but it's not impossible that players will be able to rally for those kills and stymie this Stratagem one more time.

This all goes back to April, when another Major Order asked players to choose between liberating two different planets, with either the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines or the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher awarded depending on their choice. Obviously, the rocket launcher won out. Then, in June, players were asked to choose between the mines and saving a bunch of Super Earth children. Again, the kids won the day.

Now the community just has to ask itself if it really hates the idea of the mines so much that it's willing to actively fight against getting them with no other incentives on the line. We'll find out the answer in just a few days.

