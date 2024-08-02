Helldivers 2 player asks if they might one day ride atop mechs "like steeds to battle," studio CEO responds that he's "100% pro metal steeds"

Helldivers 2's studio CEO is "100%" on board with players riding atop the gigantic Exosuits like "metal steeds."

Helldivers 2 vehicles have never really been a thing. Sure, one player can hop in a gigantic Patriot Exosuit for a little while, but actual transport vehicles are yet to grace the shooter, despite the fact that dataminers have leaked several vehicles over the past few months, including an armored buggy and a six-seater vehicle with multiple gunner positions.

In the original tweet below, a Helldivers 2 player has asked Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani whether the mechs might one day extend a knee to players, not in the marriage sense, but in the "mount our metal companions like steeds to battle" sense. This would let other players board the Exosuits for a ride, and it's a concept Jorjani is "100%" on board with.

100% pro metal steeds for Helldivers. If they ever let me near that backlog I'll do what I must. RIDE INTO BATTLE https://t.co/Mi42DrpMQwJuly 31, 2024

Obviously, this doesn't mean the "metal steeds" are actually coming to Helldivers 2. Just earlier this week, Jorjani reached out to players via Reddit to solicit feedback for a new progression system in the shooter. Even when soliciting direct feedback and concepts like this, Jorjani couldn't promise any ideas would make it into Helldivers 2, so he probably can't guarantee players will be able to ride mechs eventually.

In other, slightly more unnerving news, Helldivers 2's game master Joel has been caught on video for the first time. Unfortunately, the video confirmed that he isn't human, he has psychic powers, and his name is an acronym, which honestly just leaves us with more questions than answers about the enigmatic individual at this point.

Take a look at our Helldivers 2 Factory Striders guide for a walkthrough on how to easily topple the huge walking gunships.