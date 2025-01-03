Helldivers 2 players beat the Illuminate back but they're still freaking out citizens, so High Command wants to build a surveillance center which definitely won't be used for spying
Just a regular ol' citizen surveillance center for regular surveillance needs
The fight for managed democracy is one that never stops, especially now that Helldivers 2's galactic war rages on not just against the Automatons and Terminids, but the Illuminate too. Super Earth's soldiers have been fighting against the new (old) threat valiantly, but High Command has now set its sights on the construction of a new freedom-loving building.
Our latest Major Order is here, and it calls for the liberation of the Automaton-occupied planet of Mastia, which is soon set to be home of the Center for Citizen Surveillance and Security. You know, so those in charge of Super Earth can keep a close eye on the lives of citizens everywhere, all day, every day. For safety. And democracy.
"The Illuminate have been forced to pay a heavy toll for their merciless campaign of terror. The Helldivers killed vast swaths of the bloodthirsty alien species, sending a message of what is to come should they choose to continue their aggression," a recent dispatch from High Command on Twitter reads. "Yet the greatest casualty of the Illuminate campaign of terror has been our citizens' sense of safety. To restore our citizens' safety, the Super Earth Government has unanimously voted to enact the 'Freedom & Readiness to Enable Effective Defense & Obstruction of Mind-Influence' Act of 2184, or FREEDOM Act."
Constructing this new center is clearly a vital part of this FREEDOM Act, which also gives the Ministry of Unity the ability to create a new security force, which'll be "dedicated to loyalty enforcement," and will be used to "find and interdict Illuminate mind-influence, dissidence, and other serious crimes." How reassuring! For the construction of the center itself, Helldivers have to hold Mastia and Tarsh, as well as Gaellivare: "Only then will our citizens feel safe."
With less than five days to go before the Major Order ends, Helldivers will have to get cracking – currently, only Gaellivare is 100% liberated. If we don't manage to get that center in place to keep an eye on Super Earth's residents, who knows what could happen?
