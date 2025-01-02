Helldivers 2's Killzone-inspired sniper "could maybe use some tweaking," creative director admits, but "weapons are what weapons are" and "balance doesn't matter"

Helldivers 2 's first collaboration with Killzone didn't have the most spectacular start last month, and as the dust settles, some loyal Super Earth defenders have been left contemplating the lack of firepower for one certain crossover weapon, while the game's creative director insists that "balance doesn't matter."

The weapon in question is the PLAS-39 Accelerator Rifle – the Killzone-inspired burst fire sniper. It's far from the strongest thing in the game, to the point that some on Reddit have been questioning "why would anyone use the sniper rifle when the [PLAS-101] Purifier [exists]?" The discussion has clearly caught the attention of creative director Johan Pilestedt, who's been weighing in on the matter himself, confirming one fan's theory that "[Arrowhead] is probably making the Killzone weapons as statistically accurate to the Killzone series as possible," regardless of the impact this could have on their usefulness.

Furthermore, he agrees with one player's sentiment that at the end of the day, "Not everything needs to be competitive." This could sound a little unusual – another asks why the dev team would want to have "intentionally subpar weapons clog up the weapon pool," adding: "I thought you guys learned from the 60-day patch debacle that it's good to have lots of good weapons." To this, Pilestedt argues that it's "not useless," because it still "kills things," and I guess he's not wrong there.

"Weapons are what weapons are, balance doesn't matter," he responds . "This is also what was wrong before. Things were seen as game objects rather than real weapons. If you like the [Killzone] fantasy, you may want to use it. It kills things, not useless."

Despite defending the weapon, Pilestedt admits, "It could maybe use some tweaking," but the design of the sniper naturally leaves something to be desired. "Unfortunately a three burst sniper with nine rounds per mag... isn't that great," he continues. "But that's how the weapon works."

Not every weapon can be a winner, I suppose, and as Pilestedt implies, the Killzone ones do at the very least have the added benefit of, well, being Killzone weapons, which is fun in and of itself. It doesn't sound like Arrowhead is going to be scrambling to buff this one, anyway.

