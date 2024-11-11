Helldivers 2 issues a make or break Major Order to get the Democracy Space Station up and running before the flying bots plot their next attack

It's now or never, Helldivers. At long last, after weeks of Major Orders, Helldivers 2 's Democracy Space Station has finally been fully constructed. However, it's not over yet, as the station needs to be brought online, and preferably before the brigade of flying Automatons gets any bright ideas.

In a dispatch sent out to players today, Super Earth confirms that the "sole remaining step to bring the station online is the procurement of enough E-710 to power its High-Efficiency Alcubierre Drives." To do so, our task is fairly straightforward – squash 500 million pesky Terminids, and make sure that the Democracy Space Station's home location of Gaellivare is still under Super Earth control by the time the order ends in just under five days.

However, it sounds like we really can't afford to mess this one up. "Haste is critical," the in-game message continues. "The rebuilt Automaton Jet Brigade has been spotted amassing on Vernen Wells. An attack on the DSS Logistics Hub on Tarsh is likely imminent. If the Hub is seized, the DSS itself will be next."

MAJOR ORDER: In an impressive display of tenacity and overwhelming firepower, the Helldivers fought back the gloom eruption with apparent ease. In an unexpected double defence of both Estanu and Crimsica, the terminid menace had its momentum thoroughly broken.With this victory,… pic.twitter.com/WSZD9iuPpKNovember 11, 2024

Vernen Wells is far too close to the DSS for comfort, and the Jet Brigade means trouble. Last month, they first emerged around Matar Bay, complete with stolen Super Earth Jump Pack tech. While we stopped them once , who knows what kind of problems they could cause at such a crucial stage in the DSS's life? We've been through a lot to slowly build our "powerful strategic tool," after all, and with the promise of it being able to "change the course of the war," we can't let that slip through our grasp now.

Will we be able to pull it off in time? That remains to be seen – as far as Terminid kills go, we're about 3.5% complete in little over two hours, so we've got quite a ways to go yet. Godspeed, Helldivers.

