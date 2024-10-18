Helldivers 2's Jump Pack buff immediately backfires: they're so good now that the Automatons stole some for themselves, and the "Jet Brigade" is kicking our butts

Uh oh. Following their Major Order victory earlier today, Helldivers 2 players have been thrown straight back into the fray with new orders to defend Matar Bay from the Automatons, but with a twist. They're led by a new "augmented" group that can fly.

While things are now quieter on the eastern front of the galaxy, with the protection around Acamar IV ultimately "allowing the successful construction of the first-ever Terminid Research Preserve," things are stirring elsewhere. In a worrisome post shared on Twitter, Helldivers are told: "While the eastern front now has calmed, the socialist toasters on the western front has unleashed a new fighting force. Automaton warships have appeared in massive numbers in the atmosphere of Matar Bay. Multiple SEAF bases have already fallen."

Super Earth says that "an augmented Automaton detachment" is leading the invasion. Some shaky footage from the scene shows this augmentation in action – the so-called "socialist toasters" clearly "stole jetpack tech," it's said. In a way, we can't blame them – the Jump Pack was recently buffed in Arrowhead's big 63-day action plan patch , and now boasts a reduced cooldown, a stronger thrust force, and a "slightly higher jump and more forward momentum." As players quickly clocked, it flies a lot farther now. Clearly, the bots wanted in on those changes, too.

Breaking: The Helldivers have established and held a protective border around Acamar IV, allowing the successful construction of the first-ever Terminid Research Preserve. Our intrepid Xenoentomologists have conducted an inaugural specimen collection foray, and are already… pic.twitter.com/YnItCjp8AdOctober 18, 2024

Terrifying scenes from the front line are already emerging on Reddit, and early calculations suggest that a lot of players are going to have to chip in if Super Earth's finest have any hope of emerging victorious. At the very least, the Helldivers have just short of five full days to pull it off, and the weekend should help give the efforts a boost.

