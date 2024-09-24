Helldivers 2 takes a big swing in its Galactic War by letting players choose the home of a "Democracy Space Station" which "could change the course of the war"

The dust is beginning to settle following Helldivers 2's big round of buffs , and it seems developer Arrowhead has gotten comfortable enough to throw a curveball into the Galactic War. The latest Helldivers 2 Major Order challenges players to choose and secure a site for the construction of the dramatically named "Democracy Space Station," and it sounds like a big deal.

The forthcoming "orbital station" is described as a "'leap forward' for galactic liberation" in a campy news segment released alongside word of the Major Order. "The DSS will be a powerful strategic tool for reshaping the Galactic Map – democratically directed by the Helldivers themselves," the announcement reads. What's more, "the DSS could change the course of the war." The Helldivers 2 Reddit community has reacted with characteristic level-headedness . There's also fair speculation that this will all actually lead to the clan base seemingly teased in a previous order that mentioned a similar-sounding battle station.

Breaking: Today, after intense research, construction of the Democracy Space Station is ready to begin. The DSS will be a powerful strategic tool for reshaping the Galactic Map — democratically directed by the Helldivers themselves. To achieve this, an orbital construction site… pic.twitter.com/rsrD6kiSd0September 24, 2024

It's currently unclear what exactly this space station will look like in-game, be it a new hub space or just another bit of decor on the horizon outside your space ship, but it sure sounds important. Narratively and mechanically, it's poised as a potential staging ground for a sizable change in the never-ending Galactic War – the kind of power card that Arrowhead really hasn't played for a while as it's focused on polishing other areas of the game.

The immediate order is pretty simple: beat back the bots to liberate Clasa or Gaellivare to secure a chunk of very literal space for the DSS. But I wouldn't expect this to be a one-and-done thing; I gather that the fight for the DSS is just beginning, with its ongoing construction likely driving the next couple of Major Orders.

"During construction, the DSS will be extremely vulnerable to attack, so long-term defensibility is paramount," Arrowhead says. "Its ultimate success or failure lies in the hands of our greatest heroes: the Helldivers."

It's possible this order is only referring to this construction site selection process, but it feels more forward-thinking to me. This is reinforced by an additional note from community manager Twinbeard, writing in the Helldivers 2 Discord server's High Command Dispatches channel:

"The Helldivers made great sacrifices to spread the Light of Freedom across the galaxy, but it was not enough. The threat posed by our enemies has grown. Vigilance and sacrifice will be required, in greater amounts than ever, to keep the fire of Liberty alight.

"But although this defeat stings, it also demonstrates our dire need for an interplanetary battle station. Today, after intense research, construction of the Democracy Space Station is ready to begin."

Based on previous Major Order sub-narratives, I would expect today's operation to kick off the construction of this thing, and then in a few days or so we'll either be sourcing materials for the station or defending it from waves of attacking bots. But again, a lot of this is just informed speculation on my end. They say war never changes and, for now at least, nothing has changed: get out there and spill oil, Helldivers.